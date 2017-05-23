Zoektermen

Shielded-Lead-Set-Snap-AAMI Variation Group IEC, OR

Lead Set

Full color coded wire trunk lead set with easy to manage wires, color orange. Packaged 1 set per bag. Cable length: 1.6m (5.3 ft). Must be used with trunk cable designs: M1663A, M1669A.

Technische specificaties

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m, 1.5 m (3.3', 4.9')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, 863086, 863087, 863088
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .290 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 lead set
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1668A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

