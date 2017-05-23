Shielded-Lead-Set-Snap-AAMI Variation Group Lead Set

5 lead set shielded grabber AAMI OR, grabber, 5 limb leads, reusable Length: limb 1 m (3.3 ft), chest 1.6 m (5.3 ft); Grabber terminated OR lead sets have built-in ESU filters and are designed for use in the OR. Respiration cannot be measured. Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Orange colored lead block for easy OR lead identification.