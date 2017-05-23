Zoektermen

NL
FR

Extension cable

Pulse oximetry supplies

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Philips M1941A extension cable is an 8-pin to 8-pin input connector. It is 2.0 m (6.56 ft) long is compatible with a wide variety of Philips products. It is not manufactured with natural rubber latex.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Designed for durability

Durable and tested

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

Durable and tested

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

Durable and tested

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.
  • Designed for durability
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Designed for durability

Durable and tested

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

Durable and tested

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

Durable and tested

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

Documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .236 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1191B; M1192A; M1193A; M1194A; M1195A; M1196A; M1196S
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Bekijk alle specificaties
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .236 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1191B; M1192A; M1193A; M1194A; M1195A; M1196A; M1196S
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.