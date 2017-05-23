5 lead set snap chest AAMI, ICU. Full color colored wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Replaces old M1625A lead set. Can be used with new trunk cable designs: M1663A, M1949A and ordered in pairs with M1602A for 10-lead monitoring. Can also be used with M1668A and 989803170181 (OR use) for 5-lead monitoring.
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|Patient Application
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|Application Site
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|Lead Set Length
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|Number of Leads
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|Shielded
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|Electrode Attachment Method
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|Color Coding
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|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Category
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Type
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|CE Certified
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|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
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|Package Weight
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|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
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