5 lead set snap chest AAMI, ICU Lead Set

5 lead set snap chest AAMI, ICU. Full color colored wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Replaces old M1625A lead set. Can be used with new trunk cable designs: M1663A, M1949A and ordered in pairs with M1602A for 10-lead monitoring. Can also be used with M1668A and 989803170181 (OR use) for 5-lead monitoring.