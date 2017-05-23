Cbl Unshielded 3-lead grabber mini-clip, IEC, 0.7m, non-shielded Lead Set

Unshielded 3-lead miniclip IEC 0.7m. Mini-Clip lead sets for neonatal use. Purple color coded wire leadset with easy to manage wires. Package 1 set per bag. Must be used with new trunk cable designs: M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A.