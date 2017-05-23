Unshielded 3-lead miniclip IEC 0.7m. Mini-Clip lead sets for neonatal use. Purple color coded wire leadset with easy to manage wires. Package 1 set per bag. Must be used with new trunk cable designs: M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A.
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|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
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