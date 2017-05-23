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Phoenix Guidewire

Phoenix atherectomy system guidewire

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The Phoenix guidewire is compatible with the Phoenix atherectomy system. It is designed to be simple to use while supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

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Silicone coated, nitinol core
Silicone coated, nitinol core

Silicone coated, nitinol core

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.

Silicone coated, nitinol core

Silicone coated, nitinol core
The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.

Silicone coated, nitinol core

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.
Meer informatie
Silicone coated, nitinol core
Silicone coated, nitinol core

Silicone coated, nitinol core

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.
Versatility
Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters
The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.
Meer informatie
Versatility
Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.
  • Silicone coated, nitinol core
  • Versatility
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Silicone coated, nitinol core
Silicone coated, nitinol core

Silicone coated, nitinol core

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.

Silicone coated, nitinol core

Silicone coated, nitinol core
The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.

Silicone coated, nitinol core

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.
Meer informatie
Silicone coated, nitinol core
Silicone coated, nitinol core

Silicone coated, nitinol core

The silicone coated, nitinol core Phoenix guidewire is an ideal choice to use with the Phoenix atherectomy system.
Versatility
Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters
The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.
Meer informatie
Versatility
Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

Supports both tracking and deflecting catheters

The Phoenix guidewire is designed to be simple to use with supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.

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Technische specificaties

Ordering information
Ordering information
Part number
  • PG14300LF
Guidewire specifications
Guidewire specifications
Type
  • Silicone coated, nitinol core
Diameter
  • 0.014 inches
Length
  • 300 cm
Tip
  • Floppy
Style
  • Light support
Ordering information
Ordering information
Part number
  • PG14300LF
Guidewire specifications
Guidewire specifications
Type
  • Silicone coated, nitinol core
Diameter
  • 0.014 inches
Bekijk alle specificaties
Ordering information
Ordering information
Part number
  • PG14300LF
Guidewire specifications
Guidewire specifications
Type
  • Silicone coated, nitinol core
Diameter
  • 0.014 inches
Length
  • 300 cm
Tip
  • Floppy
Style
  • Light support
  • Phoenix guidewire is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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