Threshold IMT provides consistent and specific pressure for inspiratory muscle strength and endurance training, regardless of how quickly or slowly patients breathe. Exercises respiratory muscles and improves breathing.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.
Flow-independent one-way valve
Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients
Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients
Works in any position
Works in any position for effective therapy
Works in any position for effective therapy
Adjustable pressure
Adjustable pressure for all levels of training
Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.
Constant pressure
Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator
Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator
Mouthpiece/mask option
Mouthpiece/mask option for flexibility
Mouthpiece/mask option for flexibility
Convenient design
Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean
The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.