The Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch must be used with Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod 866488. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, it is designed for use on women in labor, singleton pregnancies, and at a gestational age >36 weeks. Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch suits high BMI patients and avoids repositioning of transducers and fetal belts. The Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch is cableless, providing the patient ambulatory freedom. It can be worn up to 48 hours and, when connected to Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod, can be used under the shower. One box consists of 10 individually packed patches
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|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
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