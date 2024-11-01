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Avalon

Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch

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The Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch must be used with Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod 866488. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, it is designed for use on women in labor, singleton pregnancies, and at a gestational age >36 weeks. Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch suits high BMI patients and avoids repositioning of transducers and fetal belts. The Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch is cableless, providing the patient ambulatory freedom. It can be worn up to 48 hours and, when connected to Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod, can be used under the shower. One box consists of 10 individually packed patches

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Works with the Philips Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Fetal
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 patches
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 11 Months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Works with the Philips Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Works with the Philips Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Fetal
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 patches
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 11 Months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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