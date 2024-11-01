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Standard ECG 3.0 Cable AAMI

MR Patient Care

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AAMI compliant. For patients weighing more than 10 kg (22 lbs). Cable length: 40.87 in (103.81 cm). Recommended to pair with the 989803179031 Single Patch ECG Electrodes (25).

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
ECG Color Coding
  • AAMI
Cable Length
  • 40.87 in (103.81 cm)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803179031
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.41 kg
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
ECG Color Coding
  • AAMI
Cable Length
  • 40.87 in (103.81 cm)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803179031
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.41 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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