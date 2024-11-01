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Thermal roll paper, 110mm wide

Roll

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Chemical/thermal paper, No header, Red grid

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Paper Size
  • 110 mm x 28.5 m (4.3" x 93')
Product Type
  • Roll
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 2.04kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 rolls per box
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • 860392
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips medical instruments
  • No
BPA Free
  • Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Paper Size
  • 110 mm x 28.5 m (4.3" x 93')
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Paper Size
  • 110 mm x 28.5 m (4.3" x 93')
Product Type
  • Roll
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 2.04kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 rolls per box
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • 860392
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips medical instruments
  • No
BPA Free
  • Free of BPA and BPS
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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