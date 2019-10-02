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Standard 12-lead Patient IEC Cable

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

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Standard 12-Lead Patient IEC Cable. 4mm post banana plug; cable length 3.45 m. Compatible with TC10 and TC35

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 3.45m
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Number of Leads
  • 12
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Packaging Unit
  • 1
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • No
Use with Philips medical instruments
  • 860392
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 3.45m
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Number of Leads
  • 12
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Packaging Unit
  • 1
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • No
Use with Philips medical instruments
  • 860392
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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