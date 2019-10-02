Standard 12-Lead Patient IEC Cable. 4mm post banana plug; cable length 3.45 m. Compatible with TC10 and TC35
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|Product Category
|
|Application Site
|
|Patient Application
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Product Type
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with non-Philips medical instruments
|
|Use with Philips medical instruments
|
|Product Category
|
|Application Site
|
|Product Category
|
|Application Site
|
|Patient Application
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Product Type
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with non-Philips medical instruments
|
|Use with Philips medical instruments
|
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