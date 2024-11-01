EEG lead set with 9 individual color coded leads for use on neonatal and pediatric patients. Lead wires comes with DIN connector on one end and hard mounted EEG silver cup electrodes on the other end. Individual leads are held in place with a lead organizer.
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|Unit of Measure
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|Product Dimensions
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|Disposable or reusable
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|Patient Application
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|Use with Philips Equipment
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|Use with Philips Supplies
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|Latex-free
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
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