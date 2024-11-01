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EEG cables and lead set Neonatal, pediatric

EEC accessories

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EEG lead set with 9 individual color coded leads for use on neonatal and pediatric patients. Lead wires comes with DIN connector on one end and hard mounted EEG silver cup electrodes on the other end. Individual leads are held in place with a lead organizer.

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • Silver cup diameter = 6 mm, 80 cm (31.5 in) long leads
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/Pedi
Use with Philips Equipment
  • M1027A, M1027B
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Trunk cable 989803180541
Latex-free
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • Silver cup diameter = 6 mm, 80 cm (31.5 in) long leads
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • Silver cup diameter = 6 mm, 80 cm (31.5 in) long leads
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/Pedi
Use with Philips Equipment
  • M1027A, M1027B
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Trunk cable 989803180541
Latex-free
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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