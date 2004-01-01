Zoektermen

Wall Arm, 16

MR Patient Care

16-inch, Wall arm with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment for the Expression IP5 and a component of the Portal 5000 Mount (no mounting plates or Portal 5000 desktop mount provided).

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 865471 (Expression IP5) 866162 (Portal 5000)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • GCX wall channel 9019
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 2.363 kg w/ box
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

