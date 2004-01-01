Sterile. Single patient use. The Flex Temp Jacket is designed for use with the FlexTEMP II Sensor. The FlexTEMP Jacket must be used with the FlexTEMP II Sensor while measuring body temperature (esophageal or rectal). This jacket can also be used when obtaining surface (axillary) temperature.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.