FlexTEMP System, Jacket

MR Patient Care

Sterile. Single patient use. The Flex Temp Jacket is designed for use with the FlexTEMP II Sensor. The FlexTEMP Jacket must be used with the FlexTEMP II Sensor while measuring body temperature (esophageal or rectal). This jacket can also be used when obtaining surface (axillary) temperature.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Box of 10
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.2273 kg w/ box
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

