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VM Lithium Ion

Battery

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11.1V Lithium Ion battery for VSi and VS2+ monitor. Minimum shelf life is 6 months.

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Technische specificaties

Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Power
  • 11.1 volt
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863264, 863265, 863266, 863275, 863276, 863277, 863278, 863279
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 0.320 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Bekijk alle specificaties
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Power
  • 11.1 volt
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863264, 863265, 863266, 863275, 863276, 863277, 863278, 863279
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 0.320 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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