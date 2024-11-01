Optional extension cord to extend the connection between the Expression MR400 and the Line Cord (25 ft / 7.62 m).
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Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|DEHP-free
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|DEHP-free
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
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