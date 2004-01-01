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Technische specificaties

NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 1; Size 2; Size 3; Size 4; Size 5
Bladder Width
  • Various
Bladder Length
  • Various
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.040 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 50 cuffs per kit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803209741, 989803209751, 989803166851 (M1596C), 989803166861 (M1597C)
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 1; Size 2; Size 3; Size 4; Size 5
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, M8105AS
Bekijk alle specificaties
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 1; Size 2; Size 3; Size 4; Size 5
Bladder Width
  • Various
Bladder Length
  • Various
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.040 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 50 cuffs per kit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803209741, 989803209751, 989803166851 (M1596C), 989803166861 (M1597C)
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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