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Adult disposable radiolucent 5 IEC

Electrode

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Adult disposable radiolucent ECG electrode leadset, IEC; 1 meter (39 inch) color-coded, unshielded, carbon leadwires; not for use with Philips Telemetry Systems or Monitor-Defibs

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2.180 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • sold in boxes of 60 pouches (one lead set per pouch)
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months unopened
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Foam
Electrode Size
  • 30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Foam
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2.180 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • sold in boxes of 60 pouches (one lead set per pouch)
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months unopened
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Foam
Electrode Size
  • 30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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