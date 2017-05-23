Zoektermen

Chest Lead Set AAMI and IEC

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Chest lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs AAMI and IEC color coded, consisting of one 1 in 3 (Trident) lead (28" (70cm)), 12x2 colored rings, 3 brown base rings, 3 white base rings (both AAMI and IEC), 3 banana post adapters, 4 Trident Yoke lead description labels (V1-V3, V4-V6, C1-C3, C4-C6) and instructions for use. The Trident lead comes assembled with the lead separator.

Technische specificaties

ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 28in (70cm)
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 90 g
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

