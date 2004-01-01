Zoektermen

Quick Reference Guide, FRx German

FRx Quick Reference Guide can help lay responders to deploy the AED quickly. Can also be used as a training tool.

Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 10.0cm x 14.0cm x 0.20cm
Consists of
  • One FRx Quick Reference Guide
Disposable or reusable
  • Reuseable
Patient Application
  • All
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart FRx
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non sterile
Package Weight
  • 10 grams
