FRx Quick Reference Guide can help lay responders to deploy the AED quickly. Can also be used as a training tool.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Ik begrijp het
|Product Dimensions
|
|Consists of
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Consists of
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Consists of
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Ik begrijp het
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.