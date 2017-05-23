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Alligator Clips IEC (Bag of 10), for tab electrodes

Accessories

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Alligator clips, IEC (bag of 10), 4 mm banana plug, for tab electrodes.

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Documentatie

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Brochure (1)

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Brochure (1)

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860284, 860300, 860310, 860315
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 10 adapters
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860284, 860300, 860310, 860315
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860284, 860300, 860310, 860315
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 10 adapters
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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