Complete Lead Set Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Complete Lead Set IEC, replacement

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Complete shielded banana post lead set for PageWriter Touch/Trim, consisting of 4 limb leads, 6 chest leads, 10 color marked rings, and 2 lead separators.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Package Weight
  • 210 g
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860288, 860290, 860297
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Shielded
  • Shielded
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Color Coding
  • IEC
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
