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V9-2 Transducer

Curved mechanical volume array transducer

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The lightweight, ergonomic design of Philips V9-2 transducer allows for exceptional fetal imaging and visualization across a wide variety of patient types. This transducer offers advanced 3D/4D imaging support, including TrueVue, MPR Touch and FlexVue capabilities. In additon, MicroFlow Imaging capabilities helps overcome many of the technical barriers associated with conventional methods to aid in detection of small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifact.

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Documentatie

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Flyers (2)

Flyers

Brochure (1)

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Flyers

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

Flyers (2)

Flyers

Technische specificaties

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 9 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved mechanical volume
Aperture
  • 52.61 mm
Field of view
  • 100°
Volume of field of view
  • 100° x 101°
Applications
  • Obstetrical and gynecological
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
Bekijk alle specificaties
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 9 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Curved mechanical volume
Aperture
  • 52.61 mm
Field of view
  • 100°
Volume of field of view
  • 100° x 101°
Applications
  • Obstetrical and gynecological
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • *Based on a sample size of 26 users

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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