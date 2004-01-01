The Lumify C5-2 curved array transducer provides high resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, Ob/Gyn and lung imaging preset optimizations. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing, Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time.
Learn more about the Philips Lumify C5-2 Curved Array transducer in the specification table below.
Convenient Connectivity:
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory.
Ongoing Support:
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Accessible Pricing:
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Ongoing Support:
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Accessible Pricing:
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Technische specificaties
Specifications
Field of view
67.5°
Applications
Abdomen, Gallbladder, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
5-2 MHz
Footprint
50 mm (ROC)
Scan depth
Up to 30 cm
Imaging features
2D, Pulsed Wave and color Doppler, M-mode, advanced xRes
and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
Carry case, Manual
