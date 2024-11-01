Lumify C5-2 Transducer Android Curved Array Transducer

The Lumify C5-2 curved array transducer provides high-resolution imaging for deeper applications with optimized imaging presets for abdominal, gall bladder, OB/GYN, and lung imaging. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing, Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify C5-2 Curved Array transducer below.