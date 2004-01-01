Zoektermen

The Lumify C5-2 curved array transducer provides high resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, Ob/Gyn and lung imaging preset optimizations. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing, Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify C5-2 Curved Array transducer in the specification table below.

Continuous Scanning:
Lumify is ready when you are.

Lumify is ready when you are.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.

Lumify is ready when you are.

Lumify is ready when you are.
With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.

Lumify is ready when you are.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
Continuous Scanning:
Lumify is ready when you are.

Lumify is ready when you are.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
Future-proof Cable:
Built for versatility.

Built for versatility.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.

Built for versatility.

Built for versatility.
Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.

Built for versatility.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Future-proof Cable:
Built for versatility.

Built for versatility.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Lightweight Portability:
Ergonomic transducers.

Ergonomic transducers.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify's battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.

Ergonomic transducers.

Ergonomic transducers.
Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.

Ergonomic transducers.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.
Lightweight Portability:
Ergonomic transducers.

Ergonomic transducers.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.
Effortless Updates:
Innovation happens every day.

Innovation happens every day.

With ongoing app updates, we'll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.

Innovation happens every day.

Innovation happens every day.
With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.

Innovation happens every day.

With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.
Effortless Updates:
Innovation happens every day.

Innovation happens every day.

With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.
Convenient Connectivity:
Share insights at the speed of need.

Share insights at the speed of need.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.

Share insights at the speed of need.

Share insights at the speed of need.
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.

Share insights at the speed of need.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Convenient Connectivity:
Share insights at the speed of need.

Share insights at the speed of need.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Ongoing Support:
Global service.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We've also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

Global service.

Global service.
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Ongoing Support:
Global service.

Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Integrated tele-ultrasound:
Real-time collaboration.

Real-time collaboration.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.

Real-time collaboration.

Real-time collaboration.
Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.

Real-time collaboration.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Integrated tele-ultrasound:
Real-time collaboration.

Real-time collaboration.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Accessible Pricing:
No hidden fees.

No hidden fees.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there's no additional cost built-in for a monitor.

No hidden fees.

No hidden fees.
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.

No hidden fees.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Accessible Pricing:
No hidden fees.

No hidden fees.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Technische specificaties

Specifications
Specifications
Field of view
  • 67.5°
Applications
  • Abdomen, Gallbladder, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
  • 5-2 MHz
Footprint
  • 50 mm (ROC)
Scan depth
  • Up to 30 cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, Pulsed Wave and color Doppler, M-mode, advanced xRes
  • and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
Contains in the box
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
  • Carry case, Manual
