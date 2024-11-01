S4-2 Transducer Broadband sector array transducer

The S4-2 broadband sector array transducer generates extended operating frequency range from 4 to 2 MH. It supports imaging in 2D, contrast, CW, steerable pulsed wave, High-PRF, color doppler, tissue doppler, harmonic imaging and biopsy guide capabilities. It supports adult echo, abdominal, pediatric echo and TCD applications.