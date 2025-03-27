The C10-3V Curved Array PureWave crystal transducer offers 10 to 3 Mhz extended operating frequency range for endovaginal applications.The extended operating frequency range and wide field of view of the Philips C10-3v transducer allow for exceptional visualization in GYN, OB, early OB and fertility exams. This endovaginal transducer offers routine and advanced imaging capabilities, including strain-based elastography and support for a variety of biopsy guides.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
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|Field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
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|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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