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C10-3v Transducer

Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

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The C10-3V Curved Array PureWave crystal transducer offers 10 to 3 Mhz extended operating frequency range for endovaginal applications.The extended operating frequency range and wide field of view of the Philips C10-3v transducer allow for exceptional visualization in GYN, OB, early OB and fertility exams. This endovaginal transducer offers routine and advanced imaging capabilities, including strain-based elastography and support for a variety of biopsy guides.

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Documentatie

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Flyers (2)

Flyers

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Flyers

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

Flyers (2)

Flyers

Technische specificaties

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 10 - 3 MHz
Array Type
  • Tightly curved
Aperture
  • 26.1 mm
Field of view
  • 130°
Applications
  • Endovaginal obstetrics, gynecology, and fertility
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 128
Bekijk alle specificaties
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 10 - 3 MHz
Array Type
  • Tightly curved
Aperture
  • 26.1 mm
Field of view
  • 130°
Applications
  • Endovaginal obstetrics, gynecology, and fertility
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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