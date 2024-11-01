X7-2 Transducer xMatrix array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

The X7-2 xMatrix array with PureWave crystal technology with an 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, biplane (xPlane), triggered full volume, Live 3D Echo, elevation compounding imaging, 2D, biplane and 3D imaging color Doppler, pulsed Doppler, xRes, harmonic imaging and M-mode