xMatrix transducer with PureWave Crystal Technology. xMatrix transducer with 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D and Live xPlane modes. Highly-functional, ergonomic design that operates in all imaging modes, making it practical for everyday use.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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