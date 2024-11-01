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X5-1 Transducer

xMatrix array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

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xMatrix transducer with PureWave Crystal Technology. xMatrix transducer with 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D and Live xPlane modes. Highly-functional, ergonomic design that operates in all imaging modes, making it practical for everyday use.

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Technische specificaties

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 3040
Frequency range
  • 5 - 1 MHz
Array Type
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
  • Proprietary
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 98° x 98°
Applications
  • Adult/Pediatric Cardiac, Abdominal Vascular, TCD
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 3040
Bekijk alle specificaties
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 3040
Frequency range
  • 5 - 1 MHz
Array Type
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
  • Proprietary
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 98° x 98°
Applications
  • Adult/Pediatric Cardiac, Abdominal Vascular, TCD
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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