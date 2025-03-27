V6-2 Transducer Broadband volume array transducer

The V6-2 Curved Array Volumetric transducer has 6 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range and a lightweight, ergonomic design, supporting high resolution 2D imaging, high resolution, quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisition and 4D imaging up to 36 volumes per second, for general purpose transabdominal obstetrical and gynecological applications.