The 3D9-3v curved array transducer offers 9 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range and 164-degree field of view. It supports high resolution 2D imaging, high resolution quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisition and 4D imaging for endovaginal obstetrical and gynecological applications.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
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|Field of view
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|Volume of field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
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|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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