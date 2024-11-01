S12-4 Transducer Sector array transducer

The S12-4 sector array transducer with 12-4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging pediatric and adult cardiac applications, and neonatal head applications in 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, color Doppler, tissue Doppler, advanced variable xRes, harmonic imaging, M-mode and M-mode tissue Doppler.