The S12-4 sector array transducer with 12-4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging pediatric and adult cardiac applications, and neonatal head applications in 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, color Doppler, tissue Doppler, advanced variable xRes, harmonic imaging, M-mode and M-mode tissue Doppler.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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