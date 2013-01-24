Startpagina
Disposable cannula O2 accessories

Disposable cannula Small, infant

O2 accessories

Disposable MR cannula for Invivo MR systems.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.030 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

