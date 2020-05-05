Philips’ next generation rotational IVUS catheter. With exceptional deliverability, it navigates through challenging lesions with ease. With 5F guide compatibility, it enables radial access and with 45 MHz high resolution image, it creates clear, crisp images for accurate vessel interpretation and lesion assessment.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Exceptional deliverability
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Exceptional deliverability
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases.
• Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability
• Smooth proximal to midshaft transition
• GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability
• Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.