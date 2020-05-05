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Refinity

Short-tip rotational IVUS catheter

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Philips’ next generation rotational IVUS catheter. With exceptional deliverability, it navigates through challenging lesions with ease. With 5F guide compatibility, it enables radial access and with 45 MHz high resolution image, it creates clear, crisp images for accurate vessel interpretation and lesion assessment.

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Multi-modality platform
Multi-modality platform

Multi-modality platform

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.

Multi-modality platform

Multi-modality platform
Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.

Multi-modality platform

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.
Meer informatie
Multi-modality platform
Multi-modality platform

Multi-modality platform

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.
45 MHz-frequency imaging
45 MHz-frequency imaging

45 MHz-frequency imaging

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.

45 MHz-frequency imaging

45 MHz-frequency imaging
A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.

45 MHz-frequency imaging

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.
Meer informatie
45 MHz-frequency imaging
45 MHz-frequency imaging

45 MHz-frequency imaging

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.
Low profile, 5F guide compatibility
Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility
Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Meer informatie
Low profile, 5F guide compatibility
Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Exceptional deliverability
Cross challenging lesions with ease

Cross challenging lesions with ease

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Cross challenging lesions with ease

Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Cross challenging lesions with ease

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Meer informatie
Exceptional deliverability
Cross challenging lesions with ease

Cross challenging lesions with ease

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
  • Multi-modality platform
  • 45 MHz-frequency imaging
  • Low profile, 5F guide compatibility
  • Exceptional deliverability
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Multi-modality platform
Multi-modality platform

Multi-modality platform

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.

Multi-modality platform

Multi-modality platform
Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.

Multi-modality platform

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.
Meer informatie
Multi-modality platform
Multi-modality platform

Multi-modality platform

Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.
45 MHz-frequency imaging
45 MHz-frequency imaging

45 MHz-frequency imaging

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.

45 MHz-frequency imaging

45 MHz-frequency imaging
A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.

45 MHz-frequency imaging

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.
Meer informatie
45 MHz-frequency imaging
45 MHz-frequency imaging

45 MHz-frequency imaging

A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.
Low profile, 5F guide compatibility
Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility
Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Meer informatie
Low profile, 5F guide compatibility
Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Low profile, 5F guide compatibility

Refinity fits through all 5F guide catheters and is radial access appropriate.
Exceptional deliverability
Cross challenging lesions with ease

Cross challenging lesions with ease

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Cross challenging lesions with ease

Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Cross challenging lesions with ease

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Meer informatie
Exceptional deliverability
Cross challenging lesions with ease

Cross challenging lesions with ease

Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Compatible guide catheter
  • 5 F (ID ≥ 0.056")
Compatible guidewire
  • 0.014”
Outer shaft diameter
  • 3.0 F
Scanner diameter
  • 14 mm
Working length
  • 135 mm
Tip-to-tranducer length
  • 20.5 mm
Ordering information
  • Part # 89900
Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Compatible guide catheter
  • 5 F (ID ≥ 0.056")
Compatible guidewire
  • 0.014”
Bekijk alle specificaties
Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Compatible guide catheter
  • 5 F (ID ≥ 0.056")
Compatible guidewire
  • 0.014”
Outer shaft diameter
  • 3.0 F
Scanner diameter
  • 14 mm
Working length
  • 135 mm
Tip-to-tranducer length
  • 20.5 mm
Ordering information
  • Part # 89900
  • Data on file at Philips. Bench testing was conducted with three rotational IVUS catheters: Refinity, Revolution, Opticross through a tortuous model.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Refinity is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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