Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Achieva Refurbished 1.5 t MR Scanner

Achieva 1.5T - DS

Refurbished 1.5 t MR Scanner

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Diamond Select Achieva 1.5T helps you to do more in every way. Fast exams, a wide application range, and Enhanced workflow are just some of the results. Exceptional quality in challenging applications, across virtually all patients.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand