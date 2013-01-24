Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

IntelliSpace Portal Advanced Visualization

IntelliSpace Portal 10

Advanced Visualization

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

IntelliSpace Portal 10 helps you address imaging challenges and aim for definitive diagnosis.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Driving improved treatment and care

Driving improved treatment and care

Delivering systems that support confident diagnosis, informed treatment decisions and, ultimately, enhancing care.
Supporting appropriate imaging and treatment

Supporting appropriate imaging and treatment

Helping you optimize operational and clinical pathways and care delivery to reduce variation, facilitate appropriate utilization and improve patient experience.
Simplifying data and insight gathering

Simplifying data and insight gathering

Connecting patient data across departments to create interoperability for greater clinical intelligence.
Developing future-proof innovations

Developing future-proof innovations

A platform which is updated every year with enhancements and innovation like predictive diagnostics and machine learning, aligned with other Philips groups road map.
Reducing costs

Reducing costs

Helping you maximize your resources to improve productivity through performance, efficient workflows and machine learning.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand