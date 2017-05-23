Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Program features and services
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Program features and services
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Clinical support
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Patient education
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Training
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Implementation services
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Program features and services
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Program features and services
The eTrAC program combines clinical software for effective chronic care management with in-home monitoring devices. Clinicians can monitor patients’ health remotely, identify symptoms and intervene early.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on patient lifestyle and communication habits; and input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors enable are built into the eTRAC program, enabling personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Clinical support
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support
The eTrAC program includes patient selection criteria definition; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Patient education
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Training
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Training
The eTrAC program includes comprehensive training and support resources, including online CEU courses; clinical staff education and training on telehealth devices, software and protocols; patient education; and a Telehealth Certification Program to credential your clinical staff.
Implementation services
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
1. Debra Lieberman, Ph.D., Consultant, Evidence-Based Strategies for Improving Home Telehealth Educational Videos Users’ Health Behaviors,(2015)
2. Ryan Spaulding, PhD , Medicaid HCBS/FE Home Telehealth Pilot, Center for Telemedicine & Telehealth University of Kansas Medical Center November 30, 2010
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.