Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks for Masimo Corporation
Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of a Covidien company
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.