IntelliVue Portable patient monitor

IntelliVue MP5

Portable patient monitor

Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.

Essential measurements to support informed decisions

Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
  • Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks for Masimo Corporation
  • Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of a Covidien company

