Termes recherchés
Le moniteur patient de chevet Philips IntelliVue MP5 fournit des informations utiles sur vos patients. Il offre les fonctionnalités et la puissance de la surveillance IntelliVue dans un boîtier compact et robuste pour de nombreux environnements hospitaliers.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
L’écran tactile intuitif simplifie l’utilisation
La zone de courbes dynamiques adapte automatiquement la taille des courbes
Les mesures intégrées réduisent le travail de configuration
Les tendances Horizon situent le contexte
IntelliVue Guardian EWS sur un moniteur SpotCheck
ST Map pour l’identification des modifications
ProtocolWatch pour simplifier les soins fondés sur des données probantes
La connexion au réseau câblée ou sans fil offre un flux de données
L’option d’affichage haute résolution améliore l’affichage
Connexion MX40 flexible avec signal SRR
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand