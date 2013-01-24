Page d'accueil
IntelliVue Moniteur patient portable

IntelliVue MP5

Moniteur patient portable

Le moniteur patient de chevet Philips IntelliVue MP5 fournit des informations utiles sur vos patients. Il offre les fonctionnalités et la puissance de la surveillance IntelliVue dans un boîtier compact et robuste pour de nombreux environnements hospitaliers.

Caractéristiques
Écran tactile intuitif

L’écran tactile intuitif simplifie l’utilisation

L’interface utilisateur améliore la visibilité des données patient. Elle est facile d’utilisation et compatible avec les logiciels standard pour vous aider à vous concentrer sur le patient, par sur le moniteur.
Zone de courbes dynamiques

La zone de courbes dynamiques adapte automatiquement la taille des courbes

La taille des courbes s’adapte automatiquement par rapport au nombre de courbes configuré.
Mesures intégrées

Les mesures intégrées réduisent le travail de configuration

Les mesures fréquentes sont intégrées afin d’éviter toute configuration par l’utilisateur pour l’utilisation courante. Il s’agit notamment de l’ECG, SpO₂, PNI, choix d’un maximum de deux températures et pressions invasives, choix de surveillance du CO₂/gaz, et compatible avec les modules de surveillance des gaz anesthésiques.
Tendances Horizon

Les tendances Horizon situent le contexte

Un écran est partagé horizontalement : les tendances Horizon sont représentées au-dessous des courbes en temps réel, afin de mettre en évidence les écarts en un instant.
IntelliVue Guardian EWS

IntelliVue Guardian EWS sur un moniteur SpotCheck

Aide les cliniciens à identifier très tôt les petits signes de détérioration de l’état des patients. EWS accélère les interventions pour améliorer la prise en charge des patients.
ST Map

ST Map pour l’identification des modifications

Cette fonction recueille les valeurs ST et les tendances dérivées des plans verticaux (dérivations périphériques) et horizontaux (dérivations précordiales) dans une projection mentale intégrée. Elle aide les cliniciens à identifier les modifications des valeurs ST et leur localisation dans le cœur.
ProtocolWatch

ProtocolWatch pour simplifier les soins fondés sur des données probantes

Simplifie le traitement du sepsis en comparant constamment les données de monitorage aux critères définis dans les protocoles de soins pour fournir des informations au moment voulu. Lorsque les critères de sepsis sont réunis, ProtocolWatch invite les cliniciens à effectuer les analyses, observations ou interventions indiquées dans le protocole. ProtocolWatch génère également un journal qui peut être imprimé à des fins de documentation ou d’amélioration de la qualité.
Connexion au réseau câblée ou sans fil

La connexion au réseau câblée ou sans fil offre un flux de données

Le moniteur se connecte au réseau clinique IntelliVue, qui peut s’étendre à l’ensemble de l’établissement hospitalier. Vous pouvez gérer la prise en charge des patients avec l’assurance que les données seront rapidement relayées.
Option d’affichage haute résolution

L’option d’affichage haute résolution améliore l’affichage

Connectez le moniteur à une solution à grand écran équipée du logiciel IntelliVue XDS en option. Cet écran de chevet haute résolution permet de consulter les informations vitales du patient à distance. La télécommande XDS permet de travailler confortablement.
Connectivité flexible

Connexion MX40 flexible avec signal SRR

Connexion à IntelliVue MX40 via signal SRR pour des paramètres vitaux supplémentaires et une surveillance en continu avec la flexibilité requise pour les patients à forte criticité.

