AED Signage Bundle

A convenient bundle designed for AEDs already housed in a cabinet or bracket. The wall sign, awareness placard and 4 awareness posters included in this bundle increase the visibility of the AED and help to raise awareness of employees, members of the public and other passers-by.

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, M3860A, M3861A, M5066A, 861282, 861388, 861389
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .48 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bundle
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

