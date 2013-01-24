Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Xper Hospital information system

Xper Server

Hospital information system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Xper Information Management Data Center Software is the central portal designed to give users with administrative rights access to systems functions, updates, and security features.

Neem contact op

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand