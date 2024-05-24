Zoektermen
The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
|Minimum guide catheter
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|Maximum guide wire
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|Maximum imaging diameter
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|Working length
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|Frequency
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|Minimum guide catheter
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|Maximum guide wire
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|Minimum guide catheter
|
|Maximum guide wire
|
|Maximum imaging diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Frequency
|
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
Product bekijken
The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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