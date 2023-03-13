The Philips Radiology Information System is a modular, web-based solution that offers patient-centric workflows to enhance patient engagement. It helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. Thanks to an innovative patient assistant app and patent kiosk app, which allow patient engagement throughout the patient pathway, it offers an end-to-end solution for radiology management.
The Philips Patient Portal empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. It also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers, and minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. Patient Portal is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.
Centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure archive. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to deliver optimal care. The Philips Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations.
Remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with Philips Enterprise Viewer, our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data sharing solutions.
