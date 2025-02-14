Remote assistance², training and onboarding

By using Radiology Operations Command Center, technologists can receive expert guidance during an imaging procedure, even if the technologist and the expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even across the country from each other. Radiology Operations Command Center connects expert users with MRI and CT technologists situated across various scan locations remotely for real-time support and training for complex procedures, protocol adjustments, imaging, and new hire orientation.