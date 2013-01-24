Startpagina
EPIQ Premium interventional cardiology ultrasound system

EPIQ CVxi

Premium interventional cardiology ultrasound system

EPIQ CVxi is a new direction for interventional echo guidance, featuring a premium level of clinical performance across a wide range of patients and interventional procedures to meet the challenges of today’s demanding practices. It enables the new EchoNavigatorᴬ.ᴵ. directly on the system, providing a new streamlined workflow experience of live fusion imaging.

Technische specificaties

System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.6 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
  • EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

EchoNavigator – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNavigator – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo

EchoNavigator – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo

Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNavigator with Anatomical Intelligence

EchoNavigator with Anatomical Intelligence

The new EchoNavigatorᴬ.ᴵ. provides automatic cardiac landmarks and their overlay on x-ray images help to better understand anatomical location of catheters and devices driving increased procedure speed without sacrificing accuracy or safety and help to simplify communication within different caregivers in the interventional suite.

  • EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

