EPIQ CVxi is a new direction for interventional echo guidance, featuring a premium level of clinical performance across a wide range of patients and interventional procedures to meet the challenges of today’s demanding practices. It enables the new EchoNavigatorᴬ.ᴵ. directly on the system, providing a new streamlined workflow experience of live fusion imaging.
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|