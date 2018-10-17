TOMTEC-ARENA

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
TOMTEC DATACENTER
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
TOMTEC DATACENTER
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
IMAGE-COM
IMAGE-COM
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
IMAGE-COM
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
IMAGE-COM
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.
AutoSTRAIN
AutoSTRAIN
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
AutoSTRAIN
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
AutoSTRAIN
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
AutoLV
AutoLV
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
AutoLV
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
AutoLV
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
TOMTEC DATACENTER
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
TOMTEC DATACENTER
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
IMAGE-COM
IMAGE-COM
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
IMAGE-COM
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
IMAGE-COM
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.
AutoSTRAIN
AutoSTRAIN
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
AutoSTRAIN
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
AutoSTRAIN
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
AutoLV
AutoLV
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
AutoLV
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
AutoLV
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
100 Mbps; 1GB recommended
Port 51080 must be accessible from all client workstations
Browser compatibility for remote access
Microsoft Edge x86, x64 build 15 (or higher)
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.