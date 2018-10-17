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TOMTEC-ARENA

A stand-alone and scalable ultrasound workstation solution

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A stand-alone, scalable and vendor-neutral workstation solution that can be extended to a small/medium network to meet the needs of Research Labs, Core Labs and small Department units.

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TOMTEC DATACENTER
TOMTEC DATACENTER

TOMTEC DATACENTER

A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.

TOMTEC DATACENTER

TOMTEC DATACENTER
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.

TOMTEC DATACENTER

A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
Meer informatie
TOMTEC DATACENTER
TOMTEC DATACENTER

TOMTEC DATACENTER

A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
IMAGE-COM
IMAGE-COM

IMAGE-COM

High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.

IMAGE-COM

IMAGE-COM
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.

IMAGE-COM

High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
Meer informatie
IMAGE-COM
IMAGE-COM

IMAGE-COM

High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
Cardiac Measurements
Cardiac Measurements

Cardiac Measurements

Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.

Cardiac Measurements

Cardiac Measurements
Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.

Cardiac Measurements

Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.
Meer informatie
Cardiac Measurements
Cardiac Measurements

Cardiac Measurements

Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.
Echo Reporting
Echo Reporting

Echo Reporting

Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.

Echo Reporting

Echo Reporting
Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.

Echo Reporting

Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.
Meer informatie
Echo Reporting
Echo Reporting

Echo Reporting

Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.
ECHO-COM
ECHO-COM

ECHO-COM

Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.

ECHO-COM

ECHO-COM
Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.

ECHO-COM

Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.
Meer informatie
ECHO-COM
ECHO-COM

ECHO-COM

Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.
AutoSTRAIN
AutoSTRAIN

AutoSTRAIN

Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.

AutoSTRAIN

AutoSTRAIN
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.

AutoSTRAIN

Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
Meer informatie
AutoSTRAIN
AutoSTRAIN

AutoSTRAIN

Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
AutoLV
AutoLV

AutoLV

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.

AutoLV

AutoLV
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.

AutoLV

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
Meer informatie
AutoLV
AutoLV

AutoLV

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
4D RV-Function
4D RV-Function

4D RV-Function

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.

4D RV-Function

4D RV-Function
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.

4D RV-Function

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.
Meer informatie
4D RV-Function
4D RV-Function

4D RV-Function

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.
4D MV-Assessment
4D MV-Assessment

4D MV-Assessment

Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.

4D MV-Assessment

4D MV-Assessment
Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.

4D MV-Assessment

Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.
Meer informatie
4D MV-Assessment
4D MV-Assessment

4D MV-Assessment

Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.
4D Cardio-View
4D Cardio-View

4D Cardio-View

Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).

4D Cardio-View

4D Cardio-View
Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).

4D Cardio-View

Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).
Meer informatie
4D Cardio-View
4D Cardio-View

4D Cardio-View

Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).
Vascular Routine
Vascular Routine

Vascular Routine

Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.

Vascular Routine

Vascular Routine
Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.

Vascular Routine

Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.
Meer informatie
Vascular Routine
Vascular Routine

Vascular Routine

Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.
AutoIMT
AutoIMT

AutoIMT

Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.

AutoIMT

AutoIMT
Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.

AutoIMT

Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.
Meer informatie
AutoIMT
AutoIMT

AutoIMT

Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.
  • TOMTEC DATACENTER
  • IMAGE-COM
  • Cardiac Measurements
  • Echo Reporting
Bekijk alle kenmerken
TOMTEC DATACENTER
TOMTEC DATACENTER

TOMTEC DATACENTER

A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.

TOMTEC DATACENTER

TOMTEC DATACENTER
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.

TOMTEC DATACENTER

A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
Meer informatie
TOMTEC DATACENTER
TOMTEC DATACENTER

TOMTEC DATACENTER

A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
IMAGE-COM
IMAGE-COM

IMAGE-COM

High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.

IMAGE-COM

IMAGE-COM
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.

IMAGE-COM

High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
Meer informatie
IMAGE-COM
IMAGE-COM

IMAGE-COM

High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
Cardiac Measurements
Cardiac Measurements

Cardiac Measurements

Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.

Cardiac Measurements

Cardiac Measurements
Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.

Cardiac Measurements

Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.
Meer informatie
Cardiac Measurements
Cardiac Measurements

Cardiac Measurements

Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.
Echo Reporting
Echo Reporting

Echo Reporting

Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.

Echo Reporting

Echo Reporting
Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.

Echo Reporting

Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.
Meer informatie
Echo Reporting
Echo Reporting

Echo Reporting

Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.
ECHO-COM
ECHO-COM

ECHO-COM

Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.

ECHO-COM

ECHO-COM
Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.

ECHO-COM

Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.
Meer informatie
ECHO-COM
ECHO-COM

ECHO-COM

Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.
AutoSTRAIN
AutoSTRAIN

AutoSTRAIN

Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.

AutoSTRAIN

AutoSTRAIN
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.

AutoSTRAIN

Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
Meer informatie
AutoSTRAIN
AutoSTRAIN

AutoSTRAIN

Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
AutoLV
AutoLV

AutoLV

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.

AutoLV

AutoLV
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.

AutoLV

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
Meer informatie
AutoLV
AutoLV

AutoLV

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
4D RV-Function
4D RV-Function

4D RV-Function

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.

4D RV-Function

4D RV-Function
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.

4D RV-Function

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.
Meer informatie
4D RV-Function
4D RV-Function

4D RV-Function

Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.
4D MV-Assessment
4D MV-Assessment

4D MV-Assessment

Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.

4D MV-Assessment

4D MV-Assessment
Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.

4D MV-Assessment

Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.
Meer informatie
4D MV-Assessment
4D MV-Assessment

4D MV-Assessment

Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.
4D Cardio-View
4D Cardio-View

4D Cardio-View

Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).

4D Cardio-View

4D Cardio-View
Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).

4D Cardio-View

Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).
Meer informatie
4D Cardio-View
4D Cardio-View

4D Cardio-View

Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).
Vascular Routine
Vascular Routine

Vascular Routine

Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.

Vascular Routine

Vascular Routine
Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.

Vascular Routine

Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.
Meer informatie
Vascular Routine
Vascular Routine

Vascular Routine

Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.
AutoIMT
AutoIMT

AutoIMT

Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.

AutoIMT

AutoIMT
Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.

AutoIMT

Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.
Meer informatie
AutoIMT
AutoIMT

AutoIMT

Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specificatie (1)

Specificatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specificatie (1)

Specificatie

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specificatie (1)

Specificatie

Technische specificaties

Minimum hardware (PC) and network requirements
Minimum hardware (PC) and network requirements
Processor
  • Intel i5 or greater, i7 recommended
Operating System
  • Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or Windows 10
Memory
  • 8GB RAM, 32 GB recommended Graphics Processing Unit Nvidia, AMD, Intel using DirectX 9.0c or higher
Monitor
  • Minimum 1280 x 1024 resolution 1920 x 1080 recommended Capable of 32-bit color display
Hard Drive
  • MSSQL + TOMTEC application: 100MB TOMTEC database: minimum 500GB
Network
  • 100 Mbps; 1GB recommended Port 51080 must be accessible from all client workstations
Browser compatibility for remote access
  • Microsoft Edge x86, x64 build 15 (or higher)
Minimum hardware (PC) and network requirements
Minimum hardware (PC) and network requirements
Processor
  • Intel i5 or greater, i7 recommended
Operating System
  • Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or Windows 10
Bekijk alle specificaties
Minimum hardware (PC) and network requirements
Minimum hardware (PC) and network requirements
Processor
  • Intel i5 or greater, i7 recommended
Operating System
  • Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or Windows 10
Memory
  • 8GB RAM, 32 GB recommended Graphics Processing Unit Nvidia, AMD, Intel using DirectX 9.0c or higher
Monitor
  • Minimum 1280 x 1024 resolution 1920 x 1080 recommended Capable of 32-bit color display
Hard Drive
  • MSSQL + TOMTEC application: 100MB TOMTEC database: minimum 500GB
Network
  • 100 Mbps; 1GB recommended Port 51080 must be accessible from all client workstations
Browser compatibility for remote access
  • Microsoft Edge x86, x64 build 15 (or higher)

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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