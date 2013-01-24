With Philips quality imaging through and through, the ClearVue 350 with Active Array technology offers image quality designed to enhance diagnostic confidence, sophisticated yet simple features, and advances in ease of use and reliability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Count on stunning 2D and 3D/4D images with the clarity and detail resolution you need thanks to Active Array technology. It offers advanced 3D/4D functions, like Auto Face Reveal and Fetal STIC. ClearVue 3D/4D capabilities are designed to be easy to use and easy to learn, so that 3D/4D can fit seamlessly into your routine clinical workflow.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.