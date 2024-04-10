Our innovative portfolio of BlueSeal Mobile MRI* systems with helium-free operations is giving you the flexibility to deliver fast and patient friendly MRI services where and when needed. Combined with an attractive TCO in daily operations and eliminating helium-related costs associated with loss of helium during the lifetime. The systems are designed to deliver smart productivity with automation and AI tools for high productivity and high clinical quality to meet your imaging needs.
Philips BlueSeal magnet safeguards the small amount of liquid helium (7 liter) needed for cooling inside the bore. There's no helium loss, no refills, and no unexpected helium related costs during the lifetime. No helium-related expertise is needed on-site. [5] Your mobile MR is free to drive around flexibly, giving access to more patients in need of MRI.
Reduce consumption of scarce helium
Unlock new siting options
The BlueSeal magnet is around 900 kg lighter [1] than its predecessor, allowing for flexible siting and a lighter truck on the road. Philips BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, considerably reducing construction costs. Because it has no vent-pipe [6] it can also be sited at places it could not be sited before.
The BlueSeal magnet is around 900 kg lighter [1] than its predecessor, allowing for flexible siting and a lighter truck on the road. Philips BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, considerably reducing construction costs. Because it has no vent-pipe [6] it can also be sited at places it could not be sited before.
The BlueSeal magnet is around 900 kg lighter [1] than its predecessor, allowing for flexible siting and a lighter truck on the road. Philips BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, considerably reducing construction costs. Because it has no vent-pipe [6] it can also be sited at places it could not be sited before.
Manage risk and avoid downtime
Philips BlueSeal qualifies as our first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch allows for fast de-energizing of the magnet from the console, aiming to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Philips BlueSeal qualifies as our first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch allows for fast de-energizing of the magnet from the console, aiming to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Philips BlueSeal qualifies as our first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch allows for fast de-energizing of the magnet from the console, aiming to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Improve image quality and speed
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3 [2], provides up to 65% greater resolution [2] to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols.[3] It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3 [2], provides up to 65% greater resolution [2] to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols.[3] It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3 [2], provides up to 65% greater resolution [2] to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols.[3] It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have not worked with the scanner before can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible, achieving high productivity while allowing your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have not worked with the scanner before can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible, achieving high productivity while allowing your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have not worked with the scanner before can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible, achieving high productivity while allowing your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is a console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and AV results are sent to PACS in 30% less time. [4]
MR Workspace is a console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and AV results are sent to PACS in 30% less time. [4]
MR Workspace is a console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and AV results are sent to PACS in 30% less time. [4]
Giving your staff the support they need
Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual training and collaboration solution that connects imaging experts at a command center or workspace with technologists across their organizations, including in mobile environments. ROCC enables real-time collaboration and over-the-shoulder support, breaking down communication barriers and helping maximize the value and reach of top staff to deliver the image quality you need.
Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual training and collaboration solution that connects imaging experts at a command center or workspace with technologists across their organizations, including in mobile environments. ROCC enables real-time collaboration and over-the-shoulder support, breaking down communication barriers and helping maximize the value and reach of top staff to deliver the image quality you need.
Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual training and collaboration solution that connects imaging experts at a command center or workspace with technologists across their organizations, including in mobile environments. ROCC enables real-time collaboration and over-the-shoulder support, breaking down communication barriers and helping maximize the value and reach of top staff to deliver the image quality you need.
Enhance the care environment with Ambient Experience
Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.
Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.
Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.
Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.
Unlock new siting options
The BlueSeal magnet is around 900 kg lighter [1] than its predecessor, allowing for flexible siting and a lighter truck on the road. Philips BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, considerably reducing construction costs. Because it has no vent-pipe [6] it can also be sited at places it could not be sited before.
The BlueSeal magnet is around 900 kg lighter [1] than its predecessor, allowing for flexible siting and a lighter truck on the road. Philips BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, considerably reducing construction costs. Because it has no vent-pipe [6] it can also be sited at places it could not be sited before.
The BlueSeal magnet is around 900 kg lighter [1] than its predecessor, allowing for flexible siting and a lighter truck on the road. Philips BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, considerably reducing construction costs. Because it has no vent-pipe [6] it can also be sited at places it could not be sited before.
Manage risk and avoid downtime
Philips BlueSeal qualifies as our first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch allows for fast de-energizing of the magnet from the console, aiming to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Philips BlueSeal qualifies as our first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch allows for fast de-energizing of the magnet from the console, aiming to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Philips BlueSeal qualifies as our first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch allows for fast de-energizing of the magnet from the console, aiming to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Improve image quality and speed
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3 [2], provides up to 65% greater resolution [2] to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols.[3] It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3 [2], provides up to 65% greater resolution [2] to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols.[3] It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3 [2], provides up to 65% greater resolution [2] to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols.[3] It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have not worked with the scanner before can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible, achieving high productivity while allowing your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have not worked with the scanner before can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible, achieving high productivity while allowing your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have not worked with the scanner before can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible, achieving high productivity while allowing your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is a console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and AV results are sent to PACS in 30% less time. [4]
MR Workspace is a console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and AV results are sent to PACS in 30% less time. [4]
MR Workspace is a console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and AV results are sent to PACS in 30% less time. [4]
Giving your staff the support they need
Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual training and collaboration solution that connects imaging experts at a command center or workspace with technologists across their organizations, including in mobile environments. ROCC enables real-time collaboration and over-the-shoulder support, breaking down communication barriers and helping maximize the value and reach of top staff to deliver the image quality you need.
Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual training and collaboration solution that connects imaging experts at a command center or workspace with technologists across their organizations, including in mobile environments. ROCC enables real-time collaboration and over-the-shoulder support, breaking down communication barriers and helping maximize the value and reach of top staff to deliver the image quality you need.
Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual training and collaboration solution that connects imaging experts at a command center or workspace with technologists across their organizations, including in mobile environments. ROCC enables real-time collaboration and over-the-shoulder support, breaking down communication barriers and helping maximize the value and reach of top staff to deliver the image quality you need.
Enhance the care environment with Ambient Experience
Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.
Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.
Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.
Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.
≤ 0.9 ppm (at 45 cm DSV) - Ambition, ≤ 1.1 ppm (at 45 cm DSV) - MR 5300
Micro-cooling technology
Yes
Maximum FOV
55 cm
Type of magnet controllers
Digital, AI
Cryogen boil-off rate
Not applicable, fully sealed
Vent pipe requirements
Not applicable, fully sealed
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
33 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
120 T/m/s
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
200 T/m/s
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
3.4 x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
2.56 m
SmartWorkflow
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
Yes
Auto patient centering
Yes
Touchless respiratory-triggering
Yes
In-room exam start
Yes
ScanWise Implant
Yes
Automated planning and scanning
Yes
Automated patient coaching
Yes
Automated post-processing
Yes
1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
2. Compared to Philips SENSE imaging.
3. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.
4. Compared to a workstation.
5. Based on IEC60601-2-33 requirements.
6. Due to closed magnet system.
*BlueSeal Mobile 1.5T is not yet CE marked and not yet available for sale outside the USA.
