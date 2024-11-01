Zoektermen

NL
FR

Aquasonic gel

Accessories

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Ultrasound transmission gel. Water soluble, easy patient cleanup. Plastic 8-1/2oz (0.25L) refillable squeeze bottles. Order refill 40483B. Shelf life: at least 6 months. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHIPMENT TO CHINA.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Ultrasound
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2400A, 8040A, 8041A, M1310A, M1350A, M1350B, M1351A, M1353A, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M2922A, 862214, 862215, 862216
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 3.660 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 12 bottles (8.5oz/250ml)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Ultrasound
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Ultrasound
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2400A, 8040A, 8041A, M1310A, M1350A, M1350B, M1351A, M1353A, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M2922A, 862214, 862215, 862216
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 3.660 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 12 bottles (8.5oz/250ml)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.