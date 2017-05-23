Zoektermen

Esophageal/stethoscope probe 16 FR

Temperature accessories

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Foley Catheter Temperature Probe disposable, sterilized, continuous monitoring, 16 FR

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
Package Weight
  • .520 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 probes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 21082A; 21082B; 989803162591; 989803162601
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Foley Catheter
Sensor Size
  • 16 FR
Cable Length
  • 76 cm (30'')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Foley Catheter
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
Package Weight
  • .520 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 probes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 21082A; 21082B; 989803162591; 989803162601
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Foley Catheter
Sensor Size
  • 16 FR
Cable Length
  • 76 cm (30'')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.