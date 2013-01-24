Startpagina
Neonatal/pediatric snap, square Electrode

Neonatal/pediatric snap, square square

Electrode

Disposable, cloth, solid gel, snap electrode. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, 22mm x 22mm (7/8" x 7/8"), non-invasive patient monitor supplies and accessories.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .640 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 30 per pack, 1 case = 300 electrodes per case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Cloth
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Electrode Size
  • 22 mm x 22 mm (0.9'' x 0.9'')
Electrode Shape
  • Square
Gel-Type
  • Adhesive
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Temperature Range for Storage
  • ?

